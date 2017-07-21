Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says USSR collapse had greatest impact on him

Society & Culture
July 21, 18:37 UTC+3 SOCHI

Putin noted that there had been no events that would directly affect his life

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. The collapse of the Soviet Union was the most powerful impactful event in his life, President Vladimir Putin said in the program A Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Read also

Putin says life, love and freedom are his core values

A girl Alisa asked him to reveal the event in life that had the biggest influence on him. Putin hesitated to answer right away. "Event in my life?" he repeated, reflecting on the question. "You really gave me a tough question to answer," Putin said, noting that there had been no events that would directly affect his life.

"Let me try to say this in earnest... Perhaps, I’d have to say... the disintegration of the Soviet Union," he finally acknowledged. "Such an adult answer, but excuse me, you asked an adult question," Putin told Alisa as he met with children at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children in Sochi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
14
Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka
7
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says USSR collapse had greatest impact on him
2
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
3
Russian Helicopters deliver Mi-171E convertible helicopter to Pakistan
4
Russia striving to make its Navy rank world’s second
5
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Navy Day parade in Far East
6
Putin shares his vision of riddles of Universe and history
7
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама