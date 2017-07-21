Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school

Society & Culture
July 21, 17:39 UTC+3 SOCHI

Nowadays, any nicknames are "merely ridiculous," the head of state said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s code name at an intelligence school was Platov, he said during his televised "Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children in Sochi on Thursday.

"About user names, they are just nicknames. As you know, I began my career in foreign intelligence agencies and sometimes I used aliases due to technological necessity. When I was in an intelligence school, Platov was my code name," Putin said.

Read also

Putin confesses he doesn’t use social networks

Nowadays, any nicknames are "merely ridiculous," the head of state says.

"Of course, I would not prefer any different user name except mine. It is normal. Why hide behind any nicknames?" he said, adding aliases were good for masking in intelligence services.

On the contrary, "if a person is doing something worthy and interesting, something they can be proud of, they should say whose it is," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
14
Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka
7
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episode
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogue
2
Putin says he lives normal life, despite his busy schedule
3
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
4
Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential race
5
Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drills
6
Press review: US agents bully Russian to lie about DNC hack and Serbia eyes East or West
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама