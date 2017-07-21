Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school

This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirsSociety & Culture July 21, 17:43
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence schoolSociety & Culture July 21, 17:39
Putin says life, love and freedom are his core valuesSociety & Culture July 21, 17:06
Crimean border guards rescue drowning Ukrainian who swam from Ukraine to TurkeyWorld July 21, 16:59
Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential raceRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 16:56
Russian Helicopters deliver Mi-171E convertible helicopter to PakistanMilitary & Defense July 21, 16:50
Putin confesses he doesn’t use social networksSociety & Culture July 21, 16:44
Siemens examining all Russian partners for compliance with export standardsBusiness & Economy July 21, 16:36
Kremlin spokesman calls sale of alleged Putin’s watch for 1 mln euro ‘successful trick’Society & Culture July 21, 16:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s code name at an intelligence school was Platov, he said during his televised "Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children in Sochi on Thursday.
"About user names, they are just nicknames. As you know, I began my career in foreign intelligence agencies and sometimes I used aliases due to technological necessity. When I was in an intelligence school, Platov was my code name," Putin said.
Nowadays, any nicknames are "merely ridiculous," the head of state says.
"Of course, I would not prefer any different user name except mine. It is normal. Why hide behind any nicknames?" he said, adding aliases were good for masking in intelligence services.
On the contrary, "if a person is doing something worthy and interesting, something they can be proud of, they should say whose it is," he added.