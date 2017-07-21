Back to Main page
Global coke smuggling ring using unsuspecting seniors busted

Society & Culture
July 21, 13:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Deliveries were sent to people who knew nothing of their contents

© Sergei Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Police, the Federal Security Service and the Federal Customs Service have closed the channel of cocaine deliveries to Russia from Paraguay and Columbia. According to Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, a group of drug dealers consisted of residents from Venezuela, Columbia and Russia.

"According to investigators, members of the organized gang supplied cocaine to Russia via a stable channel from Paraguay and Columbia through Germany. The drugs were found in parcels with household goods," the Interior Ministry’s representative said.

Deliveries were sent to people who knew nothing of their contents. Drug dealers paid them for their reception. They mostly attracted pensioners for this purpose. "Cocaine was thoroughly masked inside deliveries, for example inside musical instruments," Volk noted.

"The defendants were pled guilty and gave confessionary evidences. Criminal cases are being investigated in the Moscow District Court and the Domodedovo City Court, the Interior Ministry’s spokeswoman added.

