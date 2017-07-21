Global coke smuggling ring using unsuspecting seniors busted

Flights at MAKS-2017 International Air Show suspended due to bad weatherMilitary & Defense July 21, 14:28
Lavrov asserts details on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone in final stagesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 14:14
Russia wins 2017 FINA World Championships’ gold in women’s team free competitionSport July 21, 13:55
Poll shows majority of Russians back further aid to DonbassSociety & Culture July 21, 13:44
First bionic eye surgery successfully completed in RussiaScience & Space July 21, 13:41
Global coke smuggling ring using unsuspecting seniors bustedSociety & Culture July 21, 13:25
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogueBusiness & Economy July 21, 13:14
Press review: Israel in Syrian de-escalation plan and Brexit at dead-endPress Review July 21, 13:00
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — sourceMilitary & Defense July 21, 12:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Police, the Federal Security Service and the Federal Customs Service have closed the channel of cocaine deliveries to Russia from Paraguay and Columbia. According to Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, a group of drug dealers consisted of residents from Venezuela, Columbia and Russia.
"According to investigators, members of the organized gang supplied cocaine to Russia via a stable channel from Paraguay and Columbia through Germany. The drugs were found in parcels with household goods," the Interior Ministry’s representative said.
Deliveries were sent to people who knew nothing of their contents. Drug dealers paid them for their reception. They mostly attracted pensioners for this purpose. "Cocaine was thoroughly masked inside deliveries, for example inside musical instruments," Volk noted.
"The defendants were pled guilty and gave confessionary evidences. Criminal cases are being investigated in the Moscow District Court and the Domodedovo City Court, the Interior Ministry’s spokeswoman added.