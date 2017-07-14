Back to Main page
Russia’s chief weather guru heralds beginning of summer in Moscow

Society & Culture
July 14, 17:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Wilfand, this unpredictable rainy weather has its advantages

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The unusually chilly spell recorded in Moscow in the first half of the summer is giving way to normal summer temperatures typical for the season, Director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Wilfand informed TASS on Friday.

Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow

"We can begin to forget about the cold weather, the normal summer regime has been established," he said, adding that, according to preliminary estimates, such weather will last until the end of next week.

According to Wilfand, the temperature fluctuations will depend on precipitation, "whether there will be rains in a certain district, whether or not there will be dense clouds." He noted that the temperature range - from 19 to 24 degrees Celsius - "is normal for our latitudes, considering that we do not live in the tropics."

According to Wilfand, this unpredictable rainy weather has its advantages, so one can literally "breathe a sigh of relief." "All the harmful pollutants generated by enterprises, all emissions and combustion gases evaporate very quickly, cleaning up the air," Wilfand explained. He noted that summer thunderstorms are expected in the coming days - "brief thunderstorms with short-term, heavy precipitation and wind gusts of up to 12-17 meters per second."

