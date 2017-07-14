Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian blogger who played Pokemon Go in church registered on terrorist and extremist list

Society & Culture
July 14, 15:20 UTC+3 ¶ YEKATERINBURG

All his bank accounts were blocked, according to the lawyer

Share
1 pages in this article
Ruslan Sokolovsky

Ruslan Sokolovsky

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky, who was given a suspended sentence of two years and three months for "offending religious sentiments," was included in the list of terrorists and extremists, the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring reported on Friday.

Read also
Ruslan Sokolovsky

Russian blogger gets 3.5-year suspended sentence for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church

"Ruslan Sokolovsky, born on October 20, 1994, town of Shadrinsk, Kurgansk Region," says the list of the current terrorists and extremists (Russian individuals).

The head of the Agora International Human Rights Group Pavel Chikov also confirmed this information in Twitter. "Ruslan Sokolovsky has been registered on the list of terrorists and extremists - his number is 5847. All his bank accounts were blocked," he wrote.

Sokolovsky’s lawyer Stanislav Ilchenko does not have any information on the list yet. However, the blogger’s second lawyer, Alexey Bushmakov, confirmed in a Facebook post that Sokolovsky had been introduced on the terrorist and extremist list. "Sokolovsky has been included in the list of terrorists and extremists - his number is 5847, and there are 7,524 people listed there. All his bank accounts were blocked," the lawyer wrote.

Sokolovsky case

Sokolovsky became known as a blogger who played the "Pokemon Go" video game in the Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg, said to be built on the spot where the last Russian tsar Nicholas II and his family were killed in 1918. Earlier, Yekaterinburg’s Verkh-Isetsky District Court gave Sokolovsky a three and a half-year suspended sentence. After that, Sverdlovsk District Court commuted punishment to a suspended sentence of two years and three months. The court also ordered the blogger to remove all videos that "offended religious sentiments" and banned him from participating in mass events.

Read also
Roman Sokolovsky

Prosecutor demands blogger get 3.5-year jail term for ‘catching Pokemon’ in church

On May 11, following the results of the multi-discipline expert panel, the court found Sokolovsky guilty of inciting hatred, insulting religious believers and illegal trafficking of special technical equipment.

According to the court, the guilt was proved by the videos and questioning of witnesses. During the hearings, Sokolovsky did not deny that he was the author of the videos. Prosecutors demanded to sentence the blogger to three and a half years in prison.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures
10
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flight
2
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
3
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
4
Kremlin knows nothing about Siemens plans to withdraw from Russian assets
5
State Duma green-lights protocol on deploying Russian air group in Syria
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019
7
SpaceX set to ‘swallow up’ Russia’s share on global space launch market
TOP STORIES
Реклама