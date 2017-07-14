Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russians see no need to own guns thanks to falling crime rates, expert says

Society & Culture
July 14, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

While in 2010 there were 5,234 million registered firearms owners, now there are 4,267, the expert said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The number of legal arms owners in Russia has decreased by one million since 2010, which is due to the improvement of the criminal situation in the country, Svetlana Ternova, Chief Expert of the Russian National Guard’s State Control Department, said.

Read also

WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone

"While in 2010 there were 5,234 million registered firearms owners, now there are 4,267. The overwhelming majority of people who refused to possess firearms took this step voluntarily," Ternova told a news conference on Friday.

"In most cases, people see that the criminal situation is improving and do not think that they need to continue possessing firearms," she explained.

According to Ternova, people are ready to refuse to possess gas pistols on a mass scale. "While refusing to own them, they do not purchase any new ones. Perhaps, they believe that they no longer need such arms," she noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures
10
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
2
State Duma green-lights protocol on deploying Russian air group in Syria
3
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
4
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to go into serial production in 2019
5
Russian Embassy in Turkey on top of case with detained Russian family
6
Nemtsov’s convicted killers had ‘Plan B’ in store for his murder at Moscow hotel
7
Moscow warns Venezuela crisis can spin out of control
TOP STORIES
Реклама