Seven Uzbek citizens die in fire in Russia’s Leningrad region

Society & Culture
July 13, 9:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The fire scorched 600 square meters, a part of the building’s roof collapsed

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Seven people died in a fire in a hanger in the town of Kolpino, the Leningrad region, a source in the local emergencies agency told TASS.

"The fire scorched 600 square meters, a part of the building’s roof collapsed," the source said. "The fire was quickly extinguished, however, while cleaning up and removing debris from the fire, bodies of seven workers were found," he added.

According to preliminary reports, all of the fire victims were citizens of Uzbekistan who worked at the hangar, where paving slabs were manufactured.

