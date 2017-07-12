Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-Yukos security chief asks Putin for pardon

Society & Culture
July 12, 19:03 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Former security chief of the now defunct Yukos oil giant Alexei Pichugin who was sentenced to life imprisonment for organizing several murders has asked the Russian president for pardoning, Pichugin’s lawyer Kseniya Kostromina told TASS on Wednesday.

"The fact of filing the second petition for pardoning, which was submitted on May 4, 2017, is related to the desire to give the Russian Federation the possibility to implement two rulings of the ECHR [European Court of Human Rights], which has recognized the judicial processes against Pichugin as unfair," she said.

Read also

Justice Ministry: ECHR ruling in ex-Yukos official's case gives convict right to appeal

Ex-Yukos security chief denies guilt at FSB interrogation — attorney

Former Yukos security chief brought to Moscow over murder case — source

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
16
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
2
Russia offers assistance to Bangladesh to probe Yak-130 combat trainer crash
3
Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research
4
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
5
Canada lifts economic sanctions against Belarus
6
Russian president's limo getting tuned up with revved-up engine
7
Kremlin comments on postponement of Arktika icebreaker commissioning
TOP STORIES
Реклама