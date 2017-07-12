Three in serious condition after massive fire at Moscow shopping mall

North Korea warns military standoff will lead to US self-destructionWorld July 12, 8:55
MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Fourteen people, who were hurt in a massive fire at a shopping mall in the northeast of Moscow on Monday, remain in hospitals, and three of them are in serious condition, the city’s medical services told TASS.
"Fourteen people are still receiving treatment in hospitals, and three of them are in serious condition, while eleven are in moderate and light condition," a source said.
The fire started in a textile shop on the underground floor at the Rio shopping mall on Dmitrovskoe Highway on Monday afternoon. A total of 18 people were injured, and 14 of them were sent to hospitals. The blaze affected 1,000 square meters. Some 3,000 people, who were in the building, were immediately evacuated.