Moscow extradites over 40 criminals wanted by Interpol back to Russia

SINGAPORE, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s law enforcement agencies last year extradited back more than 40 criminals to the country, who had been put on the international wanted list, Vice President of Interpol for Europe Alexander Prokopchuk said on Thursday.
"Thanks to an extensive network of international police, last year Russia managed to locate and extradite back home more than 40 criminals," Prokopchuk, who also heads the National Central Bureau of the Interpol at Russia’s Interior Ministry, told an international conference on security issues in Singapore.
Law enforcement agencies are working closely with European countries, including Germany and Spain, from where at least five Russian citizens were deported, he said.
"But Asian countries account for the majority, mainly Thailand."
Most of these criminals are convicted of "grave offenses against persons, homicide and also fraud," he noted.