Russian citizen extradited to US by Latvia put in American prison

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. Russian national Yury Martyshev extradited to the United States by the Latvian authorities is currently in a US prison in Alexandria, Virginia, a source in the Russian Embassy in the US informed TASS on Wednesday.

The source noted that "they see this arrest as another instance of kidnapping a Russian citizen by the US authorities in violation of a bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters."

Martyshev was brought to the US last week. The embassy provides all necessary assistance to him. It has not been specified yet what wrongdoings are imputed to him.