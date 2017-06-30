Back to Main page
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its path

Society & Culture
June 30, 17:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two men were struck and killed by lightning in settlements located to the southwest and north of Moscow, as Friday’s hurricane unleashed powerful winds and torrential downpours

Storm clouds seen over the Moscow International Business Centre
Storm clouds seen over the Moscow International Business Centre
Storm clouds seen over the Moscow International Business Centre
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Tourists take selfie during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
Tourists take selfie during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
Tourists take selfie during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Tourists seen during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
Tourists seen during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
Tourists seen during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Storm clouds seen over Moscow
Storm clouds seen over Moscow
Storm clouds seen over Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A view of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in the rain
A view of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in the rain
A view of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in the rain
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Newly-weds seen during a storm in Moscow
Newly-weds seen during a storm in Moscow
Newly-weds seen during a storm in Moscow
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
People seen during a storm in Moscow
People seen during a storm in Moscow
People seen during a storm in Moscow
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Storm clouds seen over the Moscow International Business Centre
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Tourists take selfie during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Tourists seen during a storm on Moscow's Sparrow Hills
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Storm clouds seen over Moscow
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A view of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in the rain
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Newly-weds seen during a storm in Moscow
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
People seen during a storm in Moscow
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Heavy thunderstorms swept through Moscow on Friday leaving at least two people dead and nine injured, causing flight delays and disrupting electricity supplies in the capital and its surrounding areas, the emergency services reported.

Красота #лето2017 #стихия

Публикация от Evgenya A (@zhen_cha)

Two men were struck and killed by lightning in settlements located to the southwest and north of Moscow, as Friday’s hurricane unleashed powerful winds and torrential downpours.

#апокалипсис ?

Публикация от Elizabeth ☀ (@kuku3000)

The Energy Ministry said that the storms left at least 4,400 people without electricity in the Moscow Region.

Публикация от Anton Remizov (@totoshe4ka)

More than 40 flights were delayed at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports.

Вместо тысячи фото дождя в Москве, одно видео как накрыло Арбат ))) #moscow #ураганвмоскве #shaboor

Публикация от Ivan Shaburov (@dib_shaboor)

The Emergencies Ministry issued a storm warning earlier on Friday saying that wind gusts could reach up to 24 meters per second.

Очень страшно! #град

Публикация от Мария Хаустова (@freakenbok)

Last month, Moscow was pounded by the deadliest hurricane in more than 100 years. The freak storm left 18 people dead and dozens injured, in addition to toppling over 27,000 trees.

