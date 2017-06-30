Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its path

This week in photos: Palestinian 'fairy', cat-sized horse and Swan Lake on Moscow's subwaySociety & Culture June 30, 18:01
Hurricane hammers Moscow killing two, leaving delays and power outages in its pathSociety & Culture June 30, 17:21
Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’Society & Culture June 30, 16:59
Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassadorMilitary & Defense June 30, 16:24
Lavrov informs Council of Europe chief that Moscow will discontinue 'paying its dues'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 15:50
Russian university creates irradiation source for neutrino and dark matter detectorsScience & Space June 30, 15:29
Russian senator says US likely to pass bill on anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 15:09
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018Business & Economy June 30, 15:04
Moscow vows to defend Russians detained in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 30, 14:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Heavy thunderstorms swept through Moscow on Friday leaving at least two people dead and nine injured, causing flight delays and disrupting electricity supplies in the capital and its surrounding areas, the emergency services reported.
Красота #лето2017 #стихия
Two men were struck and killed by lightning in settlements located to the southwest and north of Moscow, as Friday’s hurricane unleashed powerful winds and torrential downpours.
#апокалипсис ?
The Energy Ministry said that the storms left at least 4,400 people without electricity in the Moscow Region.
⛈
More than 40 flights were delayed at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports.
Вместо тысячи фото дождя в Москве, одно видео как накрыло Арбат ))) #moscow #ураганвмоскве #shaboor
The Emergencies Ministry issued a storm warning earlier on Friday saying that wind gusts could reach up to 24 meters per second.
Очень страшно! #град
Last month, Moscow was pounded by the deadliest hurricane in more than 100 years. The freak storm left 18 people dead and dozens injured, in addition to toppling over 27,000 trees.