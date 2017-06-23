Russia may ease visa regime for foreign students

Russian fighters scrambled 14 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft — ministryMilitary & Defense June 23, 6:17
EU summit participants show unity on anti-Russian sanctions — MerkelWorld June 23, 4:11
Moldovan parliament refuses to hold no confidence vote in Foreign Minister Andrei GalburWorld June 23, 2:03
Google.ru’s temporary ban should serve as reminder to others — lawmakerBusiness & Economy June 23, 1:59
Russian lawmaker slams EU’s decision to extend sanctions on Moscow as absurdRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 0:32
IOC spokesperson confirms Bach’s words about possible sanctions on RussiaSport June 22, 23:27
Germany-Chile Confederations Cup encounter in Kazan ends with 1-1 drawSport June 22, 23:12
Putin praises Moscow International Film FestivalSociety & Culture June 22, 21:49
Russian football team getting ready for game with MexicoSport June 22, 21:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Science and Education Ministry has prepared a bill to ease visa requirements for foreign students of Russian universities in a bid to promote Russian higher education.
Currently, a foreign student may initially apply only for a three-month student visa in his home country. After this period, he or she should apply to the local office of the Federal Migration Service (FMS) to have the visa extended. The FMS issues a one-year multi-visa, which may be extended further for a one-year period during the entire duration of a student’s academic program.
"The majority of the academic programs takes a longer period, that’s why, in order to ensure the competitive advantage of Russian universities’ academic programs, the possibility of issuing multi-visas for students for a longer term should be considered," reads an explanatory note to the bill, submitted on Thursday to the official public database of legal initiatives.
However, the visas should be issued to a term that does not exceed three years, the note reads.
According to the Russian education and science ministry, more than 120,000 foreign students did their academic studies at 532 educational institutions all across Russia in 2014. In 2015, their number grew to about 137,000.