Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may ease visa regime for foreign students

Society & Culture
June 23, 8:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Currently, a foreign student may initially apply only for a three-month student visa in his home country

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Science and Education Ministry has prepared a bill to ease visa requirements for foreign students of Russian universities in a bid to promote Russian higher education.

Read also

Moscow State University plans to beef up admissions to record-high 10,000 students in 2017

Currently, a foreign student may initially apply only for a three-month student visa in his home country. After this period, he or she should apply to the local office of the Federal Migration Service (FMS) to have the visa extended. The FMS issues a one-year multi-visa, which may be extended further for a one-year period during the entire duration of a student’s academic program.

"The majority of the academic programs takes a longer period, that’s why, in order to ensure the competitive advantage of Russian universities’ academic programs, the possibility of issuing multi-visas for students for a longer term should be considered," reads an explanatory note to the bill, submitted on Thursday to the official public database of legal initiatives.

However, the visas should be issued to a term that does not exceed three years, the note reads.

According to the Russian education and science ministry, more than 120,000 foreign students did their academic studies at 532 educational institutions all across Russia in 2014. In 2015, their number grew to about 137,000.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visa regime
In other media
Реклама
Photo
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
3
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia
4
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
5
Defense Ministry comments on upcoming Russia-China military exercises
6
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
7
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
TOP STORIES
Реклама