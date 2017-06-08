Moscow State University plans to beef up admissions to record-high 10,000 students in 2017

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow State University plans to recruit around 10,000 students in 2017, setting a new intake record, MSU head Viktor Sadovnichy said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.

"A total of about 10,000 (students) will be admitted to Moscow State University, which will be the largest admission so far," he said.

On Thursday, news broke that for the first time since 2010, MSU entered the QS World University Rankings 2018 drawn up by the British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). MSU went up 13 places from its 2016 rankings, reaching number 95.

The rankings include as many as 956 universities from all over the world, along with 24 Russian universities.