Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow State University plans to beef up admissions to record-high 10,000 students in 2017

Society & Culture
June 08, 17:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, news broke that for the first time since 2010, MSU entered the QS World University Rankings 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Makhonin/TASS

Read also

Russian universities rise in worldwide subject rankings

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow State University plans to recruit around 10,000 students in 2017, setting a new intake record, MSU head Viktor Sadovnichy said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.

"A total of about 10,000 (students) will be admitted to Moscow State University, which will be the largest admission so far," he said.

On Thursday, news broke that for the first time since 2010, MSU entered the QS World University Rankings 2018 drawn up by the British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). MSU went up 13 places from its 2016 rankings, reaching number 95.

The rankings include as many as 956 universities from all over the world, along with 24 Russian universities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions
10
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
15
This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
Russian diplomat says issues between Baghdad and Kurds should be solved through talks
4
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
5
Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says
6
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
7
US hackers attack Kremlin daily, but not grounds to blame American officials — spokesman
TOP STORIES
Реклама