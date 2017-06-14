Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court refuses to commute sentence of Russian opposition leader’s brother

Society & Culture
June 14, 18:25 UTC+3 ORYOL

Oleg Navalny’s defense attorney insisted that his remaining prison sentence be replaced with a fine

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Navalny

Oleg Navalny

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

ORYOL, June 14. /TASS/. The Uritsky District Court in Russia’s Oryol region has refused to commute the sentence of Oleg Navalny, the brother of blogger and opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was handed three years and six months for fraud, the court’s spokesperson Inna Safronova told TASS.

According to her, Navalny’s defense attorney had insisted that his remaining prison sentence be replaced with a fine in accordance with Article 80 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Read also
Alexey Navalny (right) and his brother Oleg Navalny

Russian oppositionist Alexey Navalny and his brother found guilty in fraud case

As TASS reported earlier, on December 30, 2014, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court had found the Navalny brothers guilty of embezzling the funds of the Yves Rocher beauty company and handed Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence of three years and six months, while Oleg Navalny had been sentenced to three years and six months in a penal colony.

He has been serving out his sentence in a penal colony in the Oryol region.

The court also ordered the Navalny brothers to pay over 4 million rubles ($65,000) in compensation in a lawsuit filed by the Multiprofile Processing Company recognized as an affected party in the embezzlement case, and also fined each brother 500,000 rubles ($8,800).

The Moscow City Court later upheld the verdict and relieved Alexei Navalny of the fine due to procedural violations.

In July 2016, the Uritsky District Court denied Oleg Navalny an early release saying that while making such decisions, the prisoner’s behavior was taken into consideration while Oleg Navalny was said to persistently breach the penal colony’s regulations which had made the colony’s administration transfer him to solitary confinement. The court reiterated this in a February 2017 decision.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
2
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
3
Some European countries ease EU’s attitude to Russia — analyst
4
National Guard's aircraft mows down moose while landing in central Russian airstrip
5
Poll shows 85% of Ukrainians believe country gripped by chaos
6
Emir Kusturica to perform in Crimea in July
7
Russia to orbit over 70 small satellites for first time
TOP STORIES
Реклама