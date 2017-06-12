Back to Main page
Nearly 4 mln people take part in Russia Day celebrations

Society & Culture
June 12, 20:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Police and the National Guard troops are ensuring public order and security of citizens

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Almost 4 million people took part in the celebrations of the national holiday, Russia Day, across the country on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, Irina Volk, told TASS.

"As of 7 p.m. Moscow time, some 3.8 million people have already taken part in 3,000 mass events held in Russian cities on occasion of the country’s key national holiday," Volk said.

The festive events are continuing. Police and the National Guard troops are ensuring public order and security of citizens.

Russia Day is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It was established by the country’s presidential decree of June 2, 1994. The Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia was adopted on June 12, 1990.

