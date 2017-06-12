Back to Main page
Over 150 people detained in central Moscow for attending unauthorized rally - police

Society & Culture
June 12, 18:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 4,500 people took part in the unauthorized rally

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Police have detained more than 150 people in downtown Moscow for taking part in an unauthorized rally of the opposition, the Interior Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"More than 150 people have been taken to police stations for violating public order," a spokesman said.

A total of 4,500 people took part in the unauthorized rally.

