Russian environmental watchdog to inspect all seaports

Society & Culture
June 09, 20:10 UTC+3 KAZAN

The purpose of oversight activities is to check compliance with environmental laws

KAZAN, June 9. /TASS/. Specialists of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage (Rosprirodnadzor) will initiate inspections of all domestic seaports in terms of compliance with environmental laws in coming 12-24 months, deputy head of the regulator Ramil Nizamov told TASS on Friday.

"There is an assignment in place to check seaports; an assignment of the government in terms of compliance with environmental laws in Russian ports. It covers all seaports, starting from those engaged in throughput of bulk goods. [Inspections will be held] within a year - a year and a half, probably in two years," the official said.

The agency organized preparatory work for unscheduled comprehensive inspections of seaports, the regulator said. The purpose of oversight activities is to check compliance with environmental laws in the territory of seaports.

