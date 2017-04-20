Back to Main page
Putin approves Russia's environmental safety plan

Society & Culture
April 20, 17:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the country’s environmental safety strategy for the period up to 2025, according to a respective document posted on the online portal of legal information on Thursday.

The government has to approve a plan of measures to implement the strategy within three months, the decree says.

