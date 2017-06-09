Russian adventurer vows to pull off unprecedented balloon flight over Elbrus Mountain

ZHELEZNOVODSK, June 9. /TASS/. Famed Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov plans to carry out the first-ever balloon flight over the Elbrus Mountain in mid-September, setting a new world record, President of the Stavropol Region Aeronautics Federation Vitaly Nenashev told reporters on Friday.

"We plan to travel on two hot air balloons," he stated. "This would be a very difficult but interesting flight. While preparing for it, we will conduct two hot air balloon flights. One of them will take place in the mountainous area near the city of Kislovodsk, while the other will be carried out in the Mount Beshtau area," Nenashev elaborated.

The wayfarer also plans to visit the air biathlon tournament scheduled to be held in the town of Zheleznovodsk in southern Russia in the near future. The Stavropol Region Aeronautics Federation has established the Konyukhov Balloon Cup Award which will be awarded to the winning team during the traveler’s visit to Zheleznovodsk.

The Stavropol region earlier hosted the first tournament of this kind, when balloon-riding teams had to hit targets using light ray guns. In September 2016, the second air biathlon tournament was held in the Kavkazskiye Mineralnye Vody (or Caucasus Mineral Waters) area. Balloonists from Nepal, Bulgaria and Austria are said to have taken much interest in the idea.