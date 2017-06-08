Back to Main page
British rock legend Sting returns to Moscow after five-year hiatus

Society & Culture
June 08, 12:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Songs from his latest album 57th & 9th will also be included in the performance’s agenda

© AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. British singer and songwriter Sting will stage one concert in Russia during his upcoming world tour entitled 57th & 9th. The musical event will take place in Moscow’s Olimpiyskiy Sports Complex on October 3, said the press service of the Ildar Bakeev Entertainment company, arranging the show.

Sting will perform some hits he produced with the band, The Police, including Roxanne, Next To You, and Every Breath You Take, as well as his famous solo sensations like, Englishman in New York, Fragile, Russians, Fields Of Gold and Desert Rose to name a few. Songs from his latest album 57th & 9th will also be included in the performance’s agenda, the press service said.

Guitar players Dominic Miller and Rufus Miller, and drummer Josh Freese will take the stage together with Sting.

Besides, Sting’s son Joe Sumner and Percy Cardona, accordionist for The Last Bandoleros, will also participate in the show.

"Sting is bringing a full-production show to Moscow, which includes sound and video equipment, lights and stage design, so the Moscow audience will see the same show that is put on in other countries in the world tour," head of the organizing company Ildar Bakeev said.

In November 2016, Sting released his 12th studio album and set out on a world tour in support of it on February 1, 2017. To date, Sting has already appeared in 59 cities in North, Central and South America, Europe and Asia.

Not only is Sting a singer and a songwriter, but he is also an actor and public figure. In 1977, he launched his career with the rock group The Police together with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. They released five chart-topping albums, received six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1985, Sting chose to go solo, eventually earning ten Grammys, two Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award and three nominations for the Academy Awards.

Thanks to both his solos and performances with The Police, Sting has sold over 100 million records.

