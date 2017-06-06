American rock icon Iggy Pop coming to Moscow in October to stage birthday-bash concert

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Legendary American rock singer Iggy Pop will put on a concert at Moscow’s Stadium club on October 19, the organizers’ press service said.

The rock star, who turned 70 on April 21, is celebrating his anniversary with a lengthy tour. In the near future he is expected to perform in Italy, France, Canada, the United States, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Iggy Pop last visited Russia in 2010, accompanied by the Stooges band.

Iggy Pop (born as James Newell Osterberg) launched his musical career in a band called The Iguanas, from where he got his nickname. In 1967, together with bass player Dave Alexander, guitar player Ron Asheton and his brother, drummer Scott Asheton, Iggy Pop founded The Stooges band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. The band had split up and reunited several times, but in the summer of 2016, guitar player James Williamson announced its final breakup.

Apart from being a band member, Iggy Pop also went solo, releasing 17 albums, the 1977 The Idiot and Lust For Life were his most popular releases. His latest album called Post Pop Depression went on sale in March 2016.

Iggy Pop is particularly famous for being one of the pioneers of stage diving, as well as for having other off-beat stage antics. Iggy Pop is often considered to be a punk rocker but the singer rejects this labeling, as well as attempts to describe him as a glam rocker or an alternative musician.