Russian filmmaker receives European Film Academy award

BERLIN, June 5. /TASS/. The European Film Academy has presented Russian film director Aleksandr Sokurov with a Lifetime Achievement Award, the academy reported today.
"On the occasion of this year's 30th European Film Awards (EFAs) and in recognition of a unique contribution to the world of film, the European Film Academy takes great pleasure in presenting Aleksandr Sokurov with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding work in the field of directing, dramaturgy and cinematography," the report said. This award has been presented since 1988, when the academy was founded.
The winning filmmakers will be announced at the European Film Awards Ceremony on December 9 in Belin. Sokurov will be the event’s special guest. The European Film Academy’s award is often called ‘European Oscar.’
Aleksandr Sokurov directed such films as ‘Moloch’, ‘Taurus’, ‘Russian Ark’, ‘Alexandra’, ‘Faust’ and ‘Francofonia’ and took part in the production of over 30 documentary films.