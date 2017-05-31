Russian director Zvyagintsev’s Loveless sold to all countries

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Loveless, the 2017 drama by Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev that won the Jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, will be released in all countries, the movie’s producer, Alexander Rodnyansky, said on Wednesday.

"The film has been sold to all countries with no exception," the producer said at a news conference.

Loveless tells the story of divorcing parents (Maryana Spivak and Aleksey Rozin) who are forced to team up after their 12-year old son goes missing. The film will be released in Russia on June 1.