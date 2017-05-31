Kremlin has no time to be glued to ‘House of Cards’

Kevin Spacey who plays the lead role in House of Cards political drama TV series © Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not "glued" to watching "House of Cards", the American political drama TV series, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Season 5. Now streaming. pic.twitter.com/J413oImBC7 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) 30 May 2017

"The Kremlin has a lot of other problems to tackle," Peskov said when asked if the administration knew about the start of the new season.

"Therefore, raising a question like this would hardly be appropriate.