Kremlin has no time to be glued to ‘House of Cards’

Society & Culture
May 31, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The fifth season of the popular TV show was released on May 30

Kevin Spacey who plays the lead role in House of Cards political drama TV series

© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not "glued" to watching "House of Cards", the American political drama TV series, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The Kremlin has a lot of other problems to tackle," Peskov said when asked if the administration knew about the start of the new season.

"Therefore, raising a question like this would hardly be appropriate.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
