Putin declares 2018-2027 to be Children’s Decade in Russia

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree declaring the years 2018-2027 to be the Children’s Decade in Russia.

The directive was published on the country’s Official Internet Portal of Legal Information today. The order says "the decision had been taken to improve the state’s children protection policy, considering the results of the National Children’s Strategy for 2012-2017."

The document also orders the Russian government to approve a list of key activities to be held until 2020 as part of the Children’s Decade.