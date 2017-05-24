Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

State of emergency declared in Russia’s Stavropol region due to floods

Society & Culture
May 24, 21:49 UTC+3 MINERALNYE VODY

A total of 250 homes have been flooded in the city

Share
1 pages in this article

MINERALNYE VODY, May 24. /TASS/. Authorities of the Stavropol region in southern Russia have declared a state of emergency due to floods caused by torrential rains, regional Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said at a meeting of the Flood Operations Center in the city of Mineralnye Vody.

Read also

Russian-made drones used to monitor possible fires and floods in Far East

"We have declared a state of emergency across the region," he said. "Forecasts say that the next two days will be difficult… Everybody will work 24 hours a day until the water level starts decreasing," the governor added.

Vladimirov also said that "all people who have lost his property will get compensations." "If the situation does not worsen, then compensations will total at least 500,000,000 rubles (roughly $8.9 mln)," he said.

Head of the Mineralnye Vody District Administration Sergei Pertsev said that a total of 250 homes have been flooded in the city, more than 800 people, including 140 children, had to be evacuated. "Three temporary accommodation centers have been set up. The water level in the River Kuma continues to rise but we have enough personnel and equipment to provide assistance to those affected," Pertsev said.

The water level in the River Kuma has doubled, reaching 6.8 meters. Small rivers coming from mountains have been overflowing, a dam in the Grazhdanskoye settlement has broken, while another dam, located in the Suvorovka settlement, is being washed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
3
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
4
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation
5
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
6
Putin meets with visiting Philippine leader
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама