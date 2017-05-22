Back to Main page
Russian-made drones used to monitor possible fires and floods in Far East

Military & Defense
May 22, 11:43 UTC+3 KHABAROVSK

The Amur River formation headquarters conduct round-the-clock monitoring of the fire and flood situation in the area of deployment for a rapid response

KHABAROVSK, May 22. /TASS/. A unit of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Eastern Military District's Amur River valley has been engaged in tracking potential fires and floods, the press service for the Eastern Military District reported today.

"The Eastern Military District’s unmanned aerial vehicles located in the Amur Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, and the Khabarovsk Region have started monitoring areas around military facilities and communities for possible wildfires and river flooding," the statement said.

The military district’s representative specified that the Orlan-10 UAVs daily check over 1,000 square kilometers, focusing on the most endangered areas where floods or forest fires are possible. The Orlan drones are equipped with infrared sensitive cameras to quickly detect even small fires.

The Amur River formation headquarters conduct round-the-clock monitoring of the fire and flood situation in the area of deployment for a rapid response.

"We cooperate with the municipal authorities and Emergency Ministry officials," the regional press service reported.

