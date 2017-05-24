Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two die, hundreds lose homes in fires in Russia’s Siberia

Society & Culture
May 24, 21:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 73 homes in the town of Kansk in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region have been damaged by fire, their residents total 207, including 23 children

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Two people died in the fires that hit the town of Kansk in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region (Siberia), a source in the regional emergencies agency told TASS.

A total of 73 homes in Kansk have been damaged by fire, their residents total 207, including 23 children.

Read also

Blaze-stricken Siberian areas expecting downpours that may quash fires

Meanwhile, fires in the towns of Kansk and Lesosibirsk have been contained, said Vladimir Marchenko, Chief of the Siberian Regional Center’s office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Firefighting teams succeeded in protecting from fires nearly 5,500 homes in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions, Marchenko added.

At the same time, temporary accommodation centers have opened for people whose homes burned down, all the necessary assistance is being provided to them.

"The number of personnel and equipment involved in the firefighting activities has been increasing, three firefighting trains and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters are being used to combat the blazes," he added. At present, more than 400 firefighters and 130 units of equipment are involved in fighting the flames.

According to the Siberian Regional Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, fires hit four settlements. Apart from homes, two timber processing centers and one sawmill have also been destroyed by fire.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has ordered to deploy Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft, Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft and Mil Mi-8 helicopters to combat fires in the Krasnoyarsk region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
International Chekhov Theater festival opens its doors for 13th time in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs Cannes
14
Cannes 2017: Best red carpet looks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
3
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
4
Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation
5
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
6
Putin meets with visiting Philippine leader
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама