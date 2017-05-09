‘Immortal Regiment’ march in Moscow sets record of 750,000 participants

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march has set a record in Moscow bringing together 750,000 people, Russia’s Interior Ministry’s press center told TASS on Tuesday.

"The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march has already brought together 750,000 participants. People are continuing to join the procession," the police said.

In 2016, a total of 700,000 people hit the streets in Moscow for the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march, according to the police data.

The ‘Immortal Regiment’ march is an annual event dedicated to the victory in Great Patriotic War that claimed lives of over 27 million Soviet people. During the march, people carry portraits of their relatives who fought or died during the war. The first march took place in 2007 in the Siberian city of Tyumen under the name ‘Victors’ Parade’. In 2012, another Russian Siberian city of Tomsk picked up the torch renaming the rally as ‘Immortal Regiment.’ The next year, about 120 cities joined it. A year later, people carried portraits of their relatives who fought during the WWII in 500 cities in seven countries. Since 2015, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ march has become a nationwide event.