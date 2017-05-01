1.5 mln people hit the streets in Moscow to mark May Day

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. About 1.5 million people hit the streets in Moscow to celebrate the International Workers’ Day of May Day but public order has not been violated, Moscow City police told TASS on Monday.

"On May Day, about 1.5 million people participated in public events and gatherings. Police officers alongside National Guard and people’s militia are providing security and public order," the spokesperson said.

There have been neither emergencies nor offences, he said.