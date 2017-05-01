March on International Workers’ Day in Sevastopol draws record numbers

SEVASTOPOL, May 1. /TASS/. March on the International Workers’ Day or Labor Day in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol is attended by a record number of participants, a local official told TASS on Monday.

"A total of 25,000 people took part in it - that’s the record for Sevastopol and for Russia taking into consideration the city’s population - some 420,000 people officially live in Sevastopol," director of public relations department Andrei Perla said.

Among the demonstrators were doctors, members of political parties, employees of industrial enterprises and staff members of educational institutions of the city.

The march, which lasted for around an hour, was attended by Acting Governor Dmitry Ovsyannikov. According to the organizers, the number of participants exceeded all the expectations.