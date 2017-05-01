Some 130,000 people take part in trade unions’ march in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Around 130,000 people have gathered for a march of trade unions in central Moscow, police said on Monday.

"There is a festive demonstration in downtown Moscow organized by representatives of the Moscow Federation of Trade Unions. Some 130,000 people are taking part in the event," the press service of the Interior Ministry’s Moscow department said.

Police together with members of the National Guard and voluntary people’s patrols are ensuring public order.