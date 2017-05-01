Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

27 people injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand

Society & Culture
May 01, 10:19 UTC+3

The plane, on flight SU 270, was struck with turbulence some 40 minutes before landing on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article

BANGKOK, May 1. /TASS/. Some 27 people were injured when a plane of Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot hit an air pocket while en route from Moscow to Thailand’s Bangkok, a Russian diplomat said.

The plane, on flight SU 270, was struck with turbulence some 40 minutes before landing on Monday.

"According to updated information, 27 people have been hospitalized, 24 of them are Russians and three are Thai citizens," the head of the Russian embassy in Thailand’s consular department, Vladimir Sosnov, said.

Four Russians have been already discharged from hospital, he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback
20
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
2
27 people injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand
3
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
4
Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand
5
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
6
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
7
CIA director arrives in South Korea on unannounced visit
TOP STORIES
Реклама