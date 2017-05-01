27 people injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
BANGKOK, May 1. /TASS/. Some 27 people were injured when a plane of Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot hit an air pocket while en route from Moscow to Thailand’s Bangkok, a Russian diplomat said.
The plane, on flight SU 270, was struck with turbulence some 40 minutes before landing on Monday.
"According to updated information, 27 people have been hospitalized, 24 of them are Russians and three are Thai citizens," the head of the Russian embassy in Thailand’s consular department, Vladimir Sosnov, said.
Four Russians have been already discharged from hospital, he said.