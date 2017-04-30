Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New film about Putin to open up new viewpoint for Americans, Oliver Stone says

Society & Culture
April 30, 12:46 UTC+3 SYDNEY

The film will cover Vladimir Putin’s view of events since he first became Russia’s president in 2000

Share
1 pages in this article

SYDNEY, April 30. /TASS/. US Hollywood film director Oliver Stone, who is making a new film about Russian President Vladimir Putin that will be out soon, believes that it will open the eyes of Americans to a different viewpoint.

"It opens up a whole viewpoint that we as Americans haven't heard," Stone said in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. The film will cover Putin’s view of events since he first became Russia’s president in 2000, he said.

"Mr Putin is one of the most important leaders in the world and in so far as the United States has declared him an enemy - a great enemy - I think it's very important we hear what he has to say," the film director said, noting that he has met with the Russian president several times.

"I talked to him originally about the (former National Security Agency contractor Edward) Snowden affair, which is in the film. And out of that grew, I think, a trust that he knew that I would not edit it so much," he said.

Last year, Oliver Stone made a documentary entitled Ukraine on Fire focusing on the events in the country in 2014. He was the producer of the film and conducted an interview with Putin and former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich.

Oliver Stone is a film director of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), World Trade Center (2006), JFK (1991) and Platoon (1986). He won three Oscars and also prizes of the Berlin and Venice Film Festivals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Culture
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback
20
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US military pressure on North Korea provokes Pyongyang’s retaliation - Russian ambassador
2
Russia’s Airborne Force to get advanced anti-tank missile systems
3
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
4
Russia ready to provide Hitler’s skull to scrutinize its authenticity
5
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — Lavrov
6
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
7
Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfit
TOP STORIES
Реклама