Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pope Francis I praises level of relations with Eastern Orthodox Church

Society & Culture
April 30, 1:40 UTC+3 VATICAN CITY

He said it on Saturday as answered questions from reporters making up the Vatican pool

Share
1 pages in this article

VATICAN CITY, April 30. /TASS/. Pope Francis I has praised the current status of relations between the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Churches, including the Russian Church.

He said it on Saturday as answered questions from reporters making up the Vatican pool. He spoke to them while returning to Rome from Cairo, where he had a meeting with Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II.

"I have fair relations with Patriarch Kirill I," he said when TASS asked him . "I’ve had many contacts with Metropolitan Ilarion (the head of Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations - TASS), whom I developed smooth relations with."

"I’ve always enjoyed strong friendship with the Orthodox Christians," Francis I said. He recalled that used to attend a Christmas Eve service on January 6 in the Orthodox Church when he was archbishop in his home city, Buenos Aires.

"The service usually lasted 2 hours 40 minutes and it was conducted in a language I didn’t understand," he said. "But you could pray profoundly there. And after it there would be a dinner in the (Orthodox) community - the Christmas Eve dinner, the lenten one."

"I’ve always had the relations of trust and brotherhood (with Orthodox Christians - TASS)," Francis I said. "Our two Churches are sisters. We can draw much from the Orthodox Christians’ mystical tradition and to learn from them."

Slightly more than a year ago, on February 12, 2016, the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill I and Pope Francis I had a historic meeting in Cuba.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comeback
20
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
2
Russia urges US, South Korea to revise decision on THAAD anti-missile system deployment
3
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — Lavrov
4
Passenger plane crashes in Cuba
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
7
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'
TOP STORIES
Реклама