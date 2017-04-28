Back to Main page
Russia ready to provide Hitler’s skull to scrutinize its authenticity

Society & Culture
April 28, 14:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A slew of conspiracy theories circulating suggest that Hitler did not commit suicide in 1945, but rather fled to South America or elsewhere and that the skull is not authentic

A fragment of Hitler’s skull with a bullet hole

A fragment of Hitler’s skull with a bullet hole

© Oleg Buldakov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian State Archive is ready to furnish the skull of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for any examination to prove its authenticity, its director Larisa Rogova told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Russia unveils monument to Soviet radio presenter Levitan, Hitler's enemy No.1

Chamberlain’s air ticket to Munich meeting with Hitler sold for $29.000

World War II through the lens of TASS' legendary photographer

Moscow says plans to republish Hitler’s book are "strange way to confront neo-Nazism"

Ukrainian governor draws public ire as he calls Hitler 'liberator'

"An English company contacted us a short while ago. They said they had found Hitler’s nephew who is ready for genetic tests," Rogova said.

She added that the examination should be carried out by Russian specialists if the Investigative Committee grants permission.

A slew of conspiracy theories circulating suggest that Hitler did not commit suicide in 1945, but rather fled to South America or elsewhere and that the skull is not authentic.

"The skull is genuine, it has been proven," Rogova said, adding that the skull is put on display from time to time.

History
TOP STORIES
Реклама