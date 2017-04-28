Back to Main page
Russian law-enforcers search Otkrytaya Rossia NGO office in Moscow - source

Society & Culture
April 28, 4:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Searches and other investigative measures have been conducted at the office of the Otkrytaya Rossia non-governmental organization, founded by exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an informed source has told TASS.

"At about 21:30 (Moscow time Thursday), officers completed searches and other investigative procedures at the Otkrytaya Rossiya office," the source said.

Memory cards, hard disk drives, laptops, brochures, leaflets and other sources of information were seized. They will be studied to determine whether their content complies with the Russian legislation.

The Moscow police department was not immediately available for an official comment.

On April 27, the Russian Justice Ministry included the organization into its list of foreign nongovernmental organizations, whose activities are undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Otrkrytaya Rossiya was instituted in November 2015 by the former Russian business tycoon, Mikhail Khodorkovsky. He announced his resignation from the position of chairman of the Open Russia movement at a conference in Tallinn on April 15, 2017.

