Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian REN TV channel to air film exposing opposition’s financial channels

Society & Culture
April 28, 3:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Otkrytaya Rossiya (Open Russia) founded by former Russian oil industry tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky is one of the focal groups in the film

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Journalists working for the Moscow-based REN TV channel have tapped and exposed the sources of financing of a number of Russian off-parliamentary opposition groups. On Friday, April 28, the channel will air a special documentary project ‘Liberals Off the Books’, the press service of the channel said on Thursday.

Otkrytaya Rossiya (Open Russia) founded by former Russian oil industry tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky is one of the focal groups in the film. Its authors probed into the situations where "members of the movement who did not have official revenues spent impressive sums in rubles and foreign currencies."

The channel says the film brings into spotlight the facts of abuse of law and illicit financial transactions, thus unveiling "the entire set of patterns by which ‘Russian liberalism’ gets finances - from overseas disbursements to cash paid under the table."

Following the scrutiny of previously obtained materials, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia passed a decision on April 26 to recognize the activity of three nongovernmental organizations financed from abroad to be undesirable for the Russian Federation.

"Upon the results of scrutiny of the materials obtained by the Prosecutor General’s Office, we passed a decision on April 26 to recognize the undesirable character of activity of the following foreign nongovernmental organizations on the territory of Russia - the OR (Otkrytaya Rossiya, the UK), the Institute of Modern Russia (the U.S.), the Open Russia Civic Movement, and Open Russia public networking movement (the UK)," the official spokesman for the Office, Alexander Kurennoi told TASS on Wednesday

The aforementioned organizations were carrying out the programs and projects aiming to discredit the results of elections in Russia and to declare them illegitimate, he said.

"Their activity aims to inspire public protests and to destabilize the internal political situation, thus posing a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation," Kurennoi said.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office has sent information on its decision to the Justice Ministry for including these organizations in the list of NGOs, the operations of which in Russia are deemed undesirable," he said.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky instituted Otrkrytaya Rossiya in November 2015. He announced his resignation from the position of chairman of the Open Russia movement at a conference in Tallinn on April 15, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
20
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow
15
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town
10
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into Europe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
2
Moscow outraged by Macron team’s refusal to give accreditation to Russian media
3
Russian Black Sea research vessel sinks off Turkish coast
4
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
5
Russian Foreign Ministry says situation on Korean Peninsula is degrading
6
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow – pragmatism above all else
7
Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement
TOP STORIES
Реклама