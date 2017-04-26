Coffin with presumed remains of 19th century Russian general dug up in Turkey

Tokyo to draw up cooperation plans for South Kurils and heed locals’ opinionsBusiness & Economy April 26, 17:37
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals whoWorld April 26, 17:03
Russian defense minister comments on military cooperation with IndiaMilitary & Defense April 26, 16:57
Military brass says Russia playing key role in eliminating terrorists’ chieftains in SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 15:36
Porsche renews full cooperation with Maria SharapovaSport April 26, 15:05
Russia’s top diplomat slams attempts to obstruct Syria’s chemical incident probeRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 14:57
Russian ambassador says NATO seems unwilling to resume military dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 14:22
General Staff: US stepping up work to deploy missile defense system to Poland by 2018Military & Defense April 26, 14:18
Putin urges Russian producers to foster competitive market environmentBusiness & Economy April 26, 14:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ANKARA, April 26. /TASS/. Construction workers in Turkey’s northeast province of Ardahan discovered a coffin with remains which could belong to a Russian general who lived there 140 years ago, the Dogan News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The coffin was unearthed when builders were digging a construction pit. A skeleton of a man with a thick beard and moustache dressed in a late 19th century military uniform with epaulettes was found in the coffin.
The discovery was reported to the Kars archeology museum. Its archeologist Unver Solakoglu said that the remains could belong to the Russian general who lived here after 1878.
"A coffin with remains of a Russian soldier buried according to Christian tradition was found earlier in this area," he added.
The skeleton will be taken to the Kars Museum after the prosecutor’s examination.