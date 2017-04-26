Coffin with presumed remains of 19th century Russian general dug up in Turkey

ANKARA, April 26. /TASS/. Construction workers in Turkey’s northeast province of Ardahan discovered a coffin with remains which could belong to a Russian general who lived there 140 years ago, the Dogan News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The coffin was unearthed when builders were digging a construction pit. A skeleton of a man with a thick beard and moustache dressed in a late 19th century military uniform with epaulettes was found in the coffin.

The discovery was reported to the Kars archeology museum. Its archeologist Unver Solakoglu said that the remains could belong to the Russian general who lived here after 1878.

"A coffin with remains of a Russian soldier buried according to Christian tradition was found earlier in this area," he added.

The skeleton will be taken to the Kars Museum after the prosecutor’s examination.