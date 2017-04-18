Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor

Society & Culture
April 18, 16:16 UTC+3 CAIRO
The unearthed tomb consists of a main hall and two cells that archaeologists have just started to explore
Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_941891.stepNow *12 +1}} - 3 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_941891.sliderLength-1}}
Ushabti figurines recently discovered in tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Luxor's West Bank, Egypt
Ushabti figurines recently discovered in tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Luxor's West Bank, Egypt
Ushabti figurines recently discovered in tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Luxor's West Bank, Egypt
© EPA/AHMED TARANH
Egyptian archaeologists document the content of a recently discovered tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Egypt
Egyptian archaeologists document the content of a recently discovered tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Egypt
Egyptian archaeologists document the content of a recently discovered tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Egypt
© EPA/AHMED TARANH
© EPA/AHMED TARANH
Editors choice
Russia's Arctic Trefoil military base on Alexandra Land Island, a part of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing April 18, 13:28
Members of the Presidential Regiment perform at a guard mounting ceremony in the Moscow Kremlin's Cathedral Square
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin April 17, 15:25
Miss Russia 2017 Polina Popova
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017 April 16, 0:46
First woman in space, Russian State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, first cosmonaut to perform a spacewalk Alexei Leonov and Russian actor Yevgeny Mironov seen ahead of a screening of the film The Spacewalker, April 11
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter April 14, 16:43
Jaguar F-Pace on the stage after winning the 2017 World Car Award within the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show April 13, 18:05
The International Space Station Expedition 51/52 crew members, Russian cosmonaut Fedor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer preparing for training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre (GCTC)
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center April 12, 16:49
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_941891'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_941891'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Ushabti figurines recently discovered in tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Luxor's West Bank, Egypt
© EPA/AHMED TARANH
Egyptian archaeologists document the content of a recently discovered tomb at the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ necropolis in Egypt
© EPA/AHMED TARANH
© EPA/AHMED TARANH

CAIRO, April 18. /TASS/. Archaeologists have discovered several sarcophagi and more than 1,000 various artifacts dating back to ancient Egyptian times near the country’s southern city of Luxor, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani announced on Tuesday, when the World Heritage Day is being celebrated.

Read also
Researchers to scan King Tutankhamun's tomb in search for Nefertiti’s remains

The minister said that the discovery had been made in the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ mountainous terrain near the famed Valley of the Kings. Egyptian archaeologists unearthed a tomb which must have belonged to a high-ranking nobleman - a judge named Ou Sarhat - who lived in the times of the 18th Pharaonic Dynasty (1550-1292 BC). The archeologists recovered six sarcophagi containing mummies and 1,050 artifacts, including funeral masks, dozens of ceramic items and several hundreds of ritual figurines called ushabti.

The Egyptian antiquities minister noted that most of the items were in very good condition. "Some colors are so bright that one might think these things have been painted only a few days ago," al-Anani added.

The unearthed tomb consists of a main hall and two cells that archeologists have just started to explore. According to Mostafa Waziry, Director General of Luxor Antiquities, though the Ou Sarhat tomb is unique, even more amazing discoveries can be made when further exploring the tomb’s cells.

Read also

British scientists create most detailed portrait of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun
Ancient Greek artifact unearthed at Crimean bridge construction site
New scanning needed before opening King Tutankhamun's tomb to find Nefertiti’s remains
Ancient temple unearthed in Egypt after illegal digging
Russian archeologists find ancient culture traces in Ecuador
Ancient temple built by Barbarossa craftsmen found in central Russia
Czech mushroom hunter finds 100 ancient Roman coins
Ancient nomadic warrior burial unearthed in Siberia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor
10
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
4
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
5
Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral
6
Experts find traces of US intervention in Russia’s 2016 elections
7
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence
TOP STORIES
Реклама