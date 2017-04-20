Orthodox Church okays mobile tariff plan with SMS containing Russian patriarch’s quotes

China launches first space freighter Tianzhou-1Science & Space April 20, 16:08
Foreign policy expert urges to restore ties between Russian parliament and US CongressRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 16:03
Modernization and market: how to improve labor productivity in RussiaBusiness & Economy April 20, 15:59
Orthodox Church okays mobile tariff plan with SMS containing Russian patriarch’s quotesSociety & Culture April 20, 15:40
Lukashenko vows Belarus won’t ditch Russia for WestWorld April 20, 15:24
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov's trials underway in RussiaMilitary & Defense April 20, 15:14
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attackWorld April 20, 15:04
Putin says only Russian people can decide on president’s successorRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 15:01
Kremlin advises to beware of anonymous sources on US election ‘conspiracy theories’Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 20, 14:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church is aware of special mobile phone call rates for sending SMS with Patriarch Kirill’s quotes to subscribers and supports this idea, a spokesman for the Moscow Patriarchy told TASS on Thursday.
"We know that an agent of Beeline (telecommunications company) offers special tariff plans to some parishes that include daily messages with quotes by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and other services for Orthodox believers," the spokesman said, adding that the Patriarchy supports this initiative of the Blagovest mobile company.
A Blagovest spokesman told TASS that the company had asked the Patriarchy for permission to use quotes by the Russian Orthodox Church head and received a letter of approval.
"We get quotes from Vera, an Orthodox radio station," the spokesman noted.
He also said that Blagovest clients can make free calls to people on the same network across Russia.
All churches throughout Moscow and the neighboring regions of Vladimir, Tver and Kaluga can sign up for the mobile service, the spokesman said but refused to give the number of the company’s clients citing that it was classified commercial information.