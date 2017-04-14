Russian contestant hopeful to take part in Eurovision Song Contest in future

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian singer Yulia Samoilova said in an interview with Russia’s Channel One that she was upset to see the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) fail to solve the issue concerning her participation in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. However, she added that she hoped to participate in the contest in the future.

"Of course, I am very much upset, because it was my dream. But I believe and I hope that it may come true in the future," Samoilova said. "I want to encourage everybody to never give up, live a full life and try to fulfill their dreams," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s Channel One decided to cancel the broadcast of the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in light of the entry ban issued by the Ukrainian authorities against the Russian contestant.

On March 22, the Ukrainian Security Council (SBU) issued a three-year entry ban against Samoilova, citing her performance at a festival dubbed "A World of Sports and Kindness" held in Crimea on June 27, 2015. Ukraine’s authorities say that by performing in Crimea, Samoilova violated the Ukrainian government’s regulation dated June 4, 2015, which stipulates that foreign citizens should receive a special permission in order to enter Crimea.

The European Broadcasting Union said that it was deeply disappointed in Kiev’s decision to ban Russian contestant from entering Ukraine.

EBU Director General Ingrid Deltenre forwarded a letter to the Ukrainian prime minister saying that "should we not be able to find an agreeable solution to this matter, it will without doubt place the future participation of Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest under threat." The Supervisory Board of Ukraine’s National Public Broadcasting Company, in turn, said that the EBU should refrain from interfering in Kiev’s interior affairs and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The 2017 Eurovision Song Contest semifinals will be held in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 9 and 11 while the Grand Final will take place on May 13.