Ukraine postpones Eurovision ticket sales amid tender scandal

Society & Culture
February 08, 8:26 UTC+3 KIEV
Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest Jon Ola Sand has expressed his disappointment over the delay
© EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, February 8 (TASS) - Ticket sales to the upcoming Eurovision song contest in Ukraine’s capital were postponed indefinitely after the country’s antimonopoly committee cancelled the results of a tender to choose the official seller.

Read also
Independence Square in Kiev
Kiev hopes to earn 20 mln euros on Eurovision-2017 song contest

The Concert.ua company was initially announced as a winner in the tender, but other applicants succeeded in reversing the decision.

Ticket sales, initially scheduled to begin on February 6, have been postponed indefinitely.

"We hope that ticket sales will begin in February, we are doing our best to achieve it," said Pavel Gritsak, the deputy head of the Ukrainian broadcaster National Television Company of Ukraine (NTU).

Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest Jon Ola Sand expressed his disappointment over the delay.

Representatives of 43 states will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 to take place in Kiev on May 11-13.

Show more
