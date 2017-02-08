Ukraine postpones Eurovision ticket sales amid tender scandal

Ambassador says Trump's administration not going to affect Russia-China relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 8:55
KIEV, February 8 (TASS) - Ticket sales to the upcoming Eurovision song contest in Ukraine’s capital were postponed indefinitely after the country’s antimonopoly committee cancelled the results of a tender to choose the official seller.
The Concert.ua company was initially announced as a winner in the tender, but other applicants succeeded in reversing the decision.
Ticket sales, initially scheduled to begin on February 6, have been postponed indefinitely.
"We hope that ticket sales will begin in February, we are doing our best to achieve it," said Pavel Gritsak, the deputy head of the Ukrainian broadcaster National Television Company of Ukraine (NTU).
Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest Jon Ola Sand expressed his disappointment over the delay.
Representatives of 43 states will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 to take place in Kiev on May 11-13.