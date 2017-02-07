Prosecutor General’s office sends former Sakhalin governor case to court

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has sent former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin’s case to court, spokesman for the Prosecutor General’s Office Alexander Kurennoi told TASS.

"Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Grin has confirmed the indictment against former governor of the Sakhalin region Alexander Khoroshavin, deputy governor Sergei Karepkin, governor’s advisor Andrei Ikramov and regional agriculture, trade and food minister Nikolai Borisov," Kurennoi said.

The case has been sent to the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk City Court for consideration on the merits.