Russian Far Eastern Safari Park marks 10 years anniversary

Walking a Siberian tiger cub, Sherkhan, at the Primorye Safari Park. The cub was born 18 September 2016 to Siberian tigers Amur and Ussuri in the Primorye Safari Park. Tiger Amur has been the focus of Russian mass media after he refused to kill and befriended a goat given to him as food

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS