19 mushers to take part in 1,500-km sled dog race in Russia’s Far East

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, February 1. /TASS/. A total of 19 mushers applied to take part in Beringia, a 1,500-km sled dog marathon to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula in February and March.

"Applications were accepted until February 1. A total of 19 mushers from the Kamchatka Territory and the Chukotka Autonomous Area applied to take part. This is a record," organizing committee chief Alexei Voitov said.

The race’s prize fund is 8.5 million rubles. Those who came first, second and third will get three, two and one million, respectively. 1.5 million will be allocated among other participants. One million will go to a participant who covers the entire distance on a traditional Northern sled, wearing a traditional outfit.

The race will be unveiled in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on February 25. Participants will then travel to the village of Esso, where they are slated to begin their journey on March 5. They are expected to finish in Ust-Kamchatsk on March 28.

The first Beringia race was held in 1990. In 1991 the event set the Guinness world record as the world’s longest sled dog race, with a route of 1980 kilometers.