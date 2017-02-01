Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

19 mushers to take part in 1,500-km sled dog race in Russia’s Far East

Society & Culture
February 01, 7:29 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY
The race’s prize fund is 8.5 million rubles
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Petrov/TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, February 1. /TASS/. A total of 19 mushers applied to take part in Beringia, a 1,500-km sled dog marathon to be held in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula in February and March.

"Applications were accepted until February 1. A total of 19 mushers from the Kamchatka Territory and the Chukotka Autonomous Area applied to take part. This is a record," organizing committee chief Alexei Voitov said.

The race’s prize fund is 8.5 million rubles. Those who came first, second and third will get three, two and one million, respectively. 1.5 million will be allocated among other participants. One million will go to a participant who covers the entire distance on a traditional Northern sled, wearing a traditional outfit.

The race will be unveiled in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on February 25. Participants will then travel to the village of Esso, where they are slated to begin their journey on March 5. They are expected to finish in Ust-Kamchatsk on March 28.

The first Beringia race was held in 1990. In 1991 the event set the Guinness world record as the world’s longest sled dog race, with a route of 1980 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
14
Pristine Russia: the unique natural world and landscapes
10
First McDonalds in the USSR
15
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Mongolia to discuss plans to build dams in Lake Baikal area
2
Berlin blames Kiev for deteriorating situation in Donbass — media
3
Russia calls on Kiev to immediately stop armed provocations in Donbass
4
Japanese prime minister wants to visit Russia as soon as possible
5
19 mushers to take part in 1,500-km sled dog race in Russia’s Far East
6
Expert says escalation in Donbass linked to beginning of new Ukraine talks
7
India, Russia to invest $4 billion each in final phase of 5th-generation fighter creation
TOP STORIES
Реклама