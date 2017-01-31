Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bolshoi ballet stars to perform at Moscow's landmark store in honor of US composer

Society & Culture
January 31, 8:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The show is devoted to the 80th anniversary since Philip Glass’s birth
Share
1 pages in this article
Philip Glass

Philip Glass

© EPA/ESTELA SILVA

Read also
Behind the curtain: those who help Bolshoi stars shine on stage

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Bolshoi ballet stars Yekaterina Krysanova and Andrei Merkuryev are expected to appear in a rather offbeat performance on Tuesday - at 11:30 they will present a choreographic show to the music of the American composer Philip Glass near the fountain in the central pass of the world-famous GUM shopping mall on Red Square.

The organizers said the show is devoted to the 80th anniversary since Philip Glass’s birth. Krysanova and Merkuryev will perform fragments from the ballet W.oda to the accompaniment of violinist Fyodor Amosov and cellist Sergei Pospelov. The ballet staged by Merkuryev premiers on February 22 at the Novaya Opera theater.

"I dreamed about staging a ballet to Glass’s music since a long time ago but I couldn’t make this dream materialize for many long years," Merkuryev said. "I find this music (the dual violin and cello concerto) to be very plastic and very suitable for dance."

"It’s quite amazing choreographers haven’t paid attention to it yet," he said. "I plan to shoot this ballet on video and send the recording to the composer."

Philip Glass is probably the most acclaimed composer nowadays. He calls himself the creator of "music with repetitive structures" and an initiator of musical minimalism.

Gallery
18 photo
© Nikolai Malyshev/Fotokhronika TASS

Russia's Bolshoi Theater celebrates 240th anniversary

Glass authored an opera titled ‘Einstein On The Beach’ and soundtracks of more than 50 films, including ‘The Truman Show’, ‘The Hours’, ‘Candyman’, and ‘The Illusionist’. Russian film director Andrei Zvyagintsev used Glass’s music in his much-spoken-of film "Leviathan’

Glass also composed music for the opening ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The composer’s 80th birthday will be marked broadly across the world, with jubilee concerts to be held in London, New York, Paris, Amsterdam, Belgrade, and many other major cities.

Right on the date of his birthday, which is Tuesday, January 31, New York will host the first-ever performance of his Eleventh Symphony.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile
17
Paris Fashion Week 2017
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yuri Chaika: To each according to his deeds!
2
Russian deputy PM mocks Lithuania's disavowal of claims to Kaliningrad region
3
Crew of Russian TV channel comes under gunfire by Ukrainian military in Donbass
4
Hamon to be nominated French Socialist Party’s presidential candidate
5
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
6
Norway’s Chief of Defense says dialogue involving US, Russia, NATO necessary
7
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
TOP STORIES
Реклама