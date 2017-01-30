Russian science fiction thriller ‘Attraction’ rakes up $6.9 mln at box office

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Fyodor Bondarchuk’s latest science fiction movie Prityazheniye (or Attarction) released in Russia on January 26, has raked up 413.4 mln rubles (roughly $6.9 mln) so far, the Kinobusiness.com website reports.

According to the industry analysts, Attraction has proven to be the fifth most successful Russian movie and the seventh most successful film released in CIS countries in January.

Viy comes first with 602.7 mln rubles (roughly $10 mln), Stalingrad is second with 524.3 mln rubles (roughly $8.7 mln), Ekipazh (or the Flight Crew) is in third place after collecting 501 mln rubles (roughly $8.3 mln) while Tri Bogatyrya: Khod Konyom (or Three heroes. Horse Course) comes fourth (427.5 mln rubles, roughly $7.1 mln).

Attraction was released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. The movie tells a story of an alien spaceship that crash-lands in Moscow’s Chertanovo district after being downed by Russia’s Aerospace Force. Critics say this is Russia’s first big alien invasion movie.

The movie stars Irina Starshenbaum, Alexander Petrov, Rinal Mukhametov, Oleg Menshikov, Sergei Garmash and Ludmila Maksakova.

Visual effects were developed by the Main Road Post Studio, sound design is by New Zealand’s Dave Whitehead whose credits include "District 9," "King Kong" and "The Hobbit" trilogy.