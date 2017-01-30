Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian science fiction thriller ‘Attraction’ rakes up $6.9 mln at box office

Society & Culture
January 30, 8:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The movie tells a story of an alien spaceship that crash-lands in Moscow’s Chertanovo district after being downed by Russia’s Aerospace Force
Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Fyodor Bondarchuk’s latest science fiction movie Prityazheniye (or Attarction) released in Russia on January 26, has raked up 413.4 mln rubles (roughly $6.9 mln) so far, the Kinobusiness.com website reports.

Read also
Feodor Bondarchuk
Russian science fiction thriller ‘Attraction’ sold to 43 countries ahead of release date

According to the industry analysts, Attraction has proven to be the fifth most successful Russian movie and the seventh most successful film released in CIS countries in January.

Viy comes first with 602.7 mln rubles (roughly $10 mln), Stalingrad is second with 524.3 mln rubles (roughly $8.7 mln), Ekipazh (or the Flight Crew) is in third place after collecting 501 mln rubles (roughly $8.3 mln) while Tri Bogatyrya: Khod Konyom (or Three heroes. Horse Course) comes fourth (427.5 mln rubles, roughly $7.1 mln).

Attraction was released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. The movie tells a story of an alien spaceship that crash-lands in Moscow’s Chertanovo district after being downed by Russia’s Aerospace Force. Critics say this is Russia’s first big alien invasion movie.

The movie stars Irina Starshenbaum, Alexander Petrov, Rinal Mukhametov, Oleg Menshikov, Sergei Garmash and Ludmila Maksakova.

Visual effects were developed by the Main Road Post Studio, sound design is by New Zealand’s Dave Whitehead whose credits include "District 9," "King Kong" and "The Hobbit" trilogy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile
17
Paris Fashion Week 2017
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense ministry: Syrians need real help, not empty promises
2
Gorbachev calls on UN SC to initiate resolution on inadmissibility of nuclear warfare
3
Putin-Trump conversation may give head-start to Russia-US dialogue, says expert
4
Major military exercise involving 95,000 troops starts in Russia
5
Russia develops attack multicopters armed with grenade launchers, flame throwers
6
Russian Defense Ministry publishes first flight footage of new generation fighter
7
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
TOP STORIES
Реклама