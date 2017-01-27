Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow metro to launch British ‘science train’ shortly

Society & Culture
January 27, 20:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Simultaneously, a Russian ‘science train’ will begin to cruise in the London tube
Share
1 pages in this article
The Moscow metro

The Moscow metro

© Nikolay Galkin/TASS

Gallery
14 photo
© Fotokhronika TASS

Moscow Metro changes in pictures

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow metro will get a ‘science train’ soon, Michael Bird, the director of British Council Russia said on Friday at a news conference at TASS headquarters

"The train will be ornamented with quotes from notable British scientists and illustrations of their achievements," he said.

The launch of this train is a new event in a series of joint actions by the British Council and Moscow metro. Simultaneously, a Russian ‘science train’ will begin to cruise in the London Underground.

As part of the Russian-UK reciprocal Year of Language and Literature that the two countries held in 2016, and also on the occasion of the 400th anniversary since the birth of William Shakespeare, a train named ‘Shakespearean Passions’ was cruising in the Moscow metro. Passengers could see the images of Shakespearean heroes and quotes from his plays illustrated with the aid of Emoji on the inner and outer surfaces of the coaches.

Gallery
9 photo
© Viktor Budan/Fotokhronika TASS

Moscow metro ring line: more than just transport

On the whole, Russia and the UK have scheduled more than 2,000 events as part of the reciprocal Year of Science and Education, the Russian President’s special envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi told the news conference.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Photos of the week: Russian warships' escort, Trump's order and worst wildfires in Chile
17
Paris Fashion Week 2017
15
Photos of the week: Trump in front of Lincoln, Miss Universe beauties and icy plunges
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'
2
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draft
3
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
4
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts
5
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
6
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in Syria
7
Kremlin unveils plans for upcoming Putin-Trump phone talks
TOP STORIES
Реклама