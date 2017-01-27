Moscow metro to launch British ‘science train’ shortly

Gallery 14 photo Gallery © Fotokhronika TASS Moscow Metro changes in pictures

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow metro will get a ‘science train’ soon, Michael Bird, the director of British Council Russia said on Friday at a news conference at TASS headquarters

"The train will be ornamented with quotes from notable British scientists and illustrations of their achievements," he said.

The launch of this train is a new event in a series of joint actions by the British Council and Moscow metro. Simultaneously, a Russian ‘science train’ will begin to cruise in the London Underground.

As part of the Russian-UK reciprocal Year of Language and Literature that the two countries held in 2016, and also on the occasion of the 400th anniversary since the birth of William Shakespeare, a train named ‘Shakespearean Passions’ was cruising in the Moscow metro. Passengers could see the images of Shakespearean heroes and quotes from his plays illustrated with the aid of Emoji on the inner and outer surfaces of the coaches.

On the whole, Russia and the UK have scheduled more than 2,000 events as part of the reciprocal Year of Science and Education, the Russian President’s special envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi told the news conference.